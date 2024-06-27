Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1770 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1770 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 16 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 46,000. Bidding took place May 27, 2020.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (22) XF (28) VF (32) F (5) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS61 (2) AU55 (6) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (4) XF40 (3) VF35 (2) VF25 (3) VF20 (1) F15 (1) DETAILS (2) Service RNGA (5) CGC (1) NGC (4)

Seller All companies

Alexander (9)

Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)

AURORA (4)

Coins and Medals (6)

Coins.ee (3)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Imperial Coin (7)

Katz (16)

Künker (6)

La Galerie Numismatique (3)

MS67 (1)

MUNZE (1)

NIKO (1)

Numisbalt (2)

Numismatica Ferrarese (1)

Rare Coins (13)

Rauch (1)

RND (5)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (9)

SINCONA (2)

Solidus Numismatik (4)

Universum Coins GmbH (2)

Wójcicki (1)