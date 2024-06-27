Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1770 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,37 g
- Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,640,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1770
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (100) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1770 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 16 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 46,000. Bidding took place May 27, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (9)
- Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)
- AURORA (4)
- Coins and Medals (6)
- Coins.ee (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Imperial Coin (7)
- Katz (16)
- Künker (6)
- La Galerie Numismatique (3)
- MS67 (1)
- MUNZE (1)
- NIKO (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
- Rare Coins (13)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (5)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (9)
- SINCONA (2)
- Solidus Numismatik (4)
- Universum Coins GmbH (2)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 4200 RUB
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1770 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search