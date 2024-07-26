Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1769 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,37 g
- Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,550,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1769
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (244) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1769 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1191 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place April 1, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to sell?
For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1769 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
