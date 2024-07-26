Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1769 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1769 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1191 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place April 1, 2018.

Сondition UNC (18) AU (77) XF (69) VF (55) F (6) No grade (17) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS61 (5) AU58 (4) AU55 (6) AU53 (4) AU50 (14) XF45 (14) XF40 (12) VF35 (7) VF30 (6) VF25 (6) F15 (1) DETAILS (4) Service NGS (1) NGC (17) RNGA (3) ННР (7) PCGS (1)

