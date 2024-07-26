Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1769 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1769 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1769 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,550,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1769
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (244) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1769 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1191 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place April 1, 2018.

Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1769 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 33 EUR
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1769 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1769 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 1400 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1769 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1769 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1769 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1769 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1769 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1769 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1769 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1769 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1769 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1769 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU50 NGS
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1769 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1769 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1769 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1769 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1769 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1769 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 29, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1769 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1769 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1769 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1769 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1769 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1769 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1769 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1769 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

