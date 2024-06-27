Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1768 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,37 g
- Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 673,500
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1768
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (94) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1768 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4373 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place March 5, 2007.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 14800 RUB
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1768 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
