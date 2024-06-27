Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1768 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1768 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1768 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 673,500

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1768
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (94) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1768 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4373 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place March 5, 2007.

Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1768 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1768 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1768 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 14800 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1768 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1768 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1768 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1768 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1768 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VG8
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1768 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1768 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1768 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1768 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1768 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - August 27, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1768 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1768 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1768 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - May 14, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1768 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Russiancoin - March 16, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1768 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1768 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1768 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1768 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1768 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

