Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1768 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1768 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4373 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place March 5, 2007.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (17) XF (26) VF (25) F (1) VG (1) No grade (20) Condition (slab) AU55 (8) AU53 (2) XF45 (3) XF40 (4) VF35 (7) VF30 (1) VF20 (5) VG8 (1) Service RNGA (2) NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (20)

AURORA (5)

Coins and Medals (3)

COINSTORE (2)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

Empire (3)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Haljak coin auction (2)

Imperial Coin (8)

Katz (12)

Künker (1)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Numimarket (1)

Rare Coins (5)

Rauch (1)

RND (3)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (5)

Russiancoin (13)

SINCONA (1)

WAG (1)

Westfälische (1)

Знак (1)