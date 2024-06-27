Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1764
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 181 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,900. Bidding took place March 27, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • RND (5)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
391 $
Price in auction currency 34500 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
195 $
Price in auction currency 18379 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction RND - April 26, 2022
Seller RND
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction RND - February 26, 2021
Seller RND
Date February 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction RND - October 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date October 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date July 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction AURORA - March 9, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date March 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

