Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 181 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,900. Bidding took place March 27, 2015.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (4) VF (9) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) XF45 (2) VF20 (1)