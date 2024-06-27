Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: RND
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,37 g
- Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1764
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 181 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,900. Bidding took place March 27, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (5)
- AURORA (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- RND (5)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
391 $
Price in auction currency 34500 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
195 $
Price in auction currency 18379 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 "With a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search