Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1775 ММД "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1775 ММД "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1775 ММД "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
  • Diameter 17 - 19 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 140,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1775 "Without a scarf" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1574 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place May 29, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (6)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • RND (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1775 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1775 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
176 $
Price in auction currency 15500 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1775 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1775 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1775 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1775 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 4000 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1775 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1775 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1775 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1775 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1775 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1775 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1775 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1775 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1775 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1775 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Katz - May 30, 2019
Seller Katz
Date May 30, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1775 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Katz - October 28, 2018
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1775 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - September 4, 2018
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1775 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - September 4, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 4, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1775 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Katz - February 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1775 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Katz - June 25, 2017
Seller Katz
Date June 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1775 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Katz - April 23, 2017
Seller Katz
Date April 23, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1775 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - May 26, 2016
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1775 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - May 26, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date May 26, 2016
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1775 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 31, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1775 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction RND - September 27, 2015
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1775 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction RND - September 27, 2015
Seller RND
Date September 27, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1775 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1775 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1775 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1775 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1775 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Grivennik (10 Kopeks) Numismatic auctions
Category
Year
Search