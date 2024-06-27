Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1775 ММД "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1775 "Without a scarf" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1574 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place May 29, 2019.

