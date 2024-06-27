Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1775 ММД "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,37 g
- Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
- Diameter 17 - 19 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 140,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1775
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1775 "Without a scarf" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1574 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place May 29, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Coins and Medals (3)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Katz (6)
- Rare Coins (2)
- RND (2)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
176 $
Price in auction currency 15500 RUB
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 4000 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1775 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search