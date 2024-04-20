Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1771 ММД "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1771 ММД "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1771 ММД "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
  • Diameter 17 - 19 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 260,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1771
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1771 "Without a scarf" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 82 sold at the RND auction for RUB 75,000. Bidding took place July 2, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Katz (10)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (4)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1771 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1771 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1771 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1771 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1771 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1771 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1771 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1771 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1771 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1771 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1771 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1771 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - June 30, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1771 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1771 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
647 $
Price in auction currency 48000 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1771 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Empire - November 25, 2021
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1771 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - February 10, 2021
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1771 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - February 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date February 10, 2021
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1771 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1771 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1771 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1771 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date July 2, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1771 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Katz - May 30, 2019
Seller Katz
Date May 30, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1771 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Katz - March 24, 2019
Seller Katz
Date March 24, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1771 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1771 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Katz - October 28, 2018
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1771 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Katz - October 28, 2018
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1771 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

