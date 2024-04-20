Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1771 ММД "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,37 g
- Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
- Diameter 17 - 19 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 260,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1771
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1771 "Without a scarf" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 82 sold at the RND auction for RUB 75,000. Bidding took place July 2, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
647 $
Price in auction currency 48000 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date March 24, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1771 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
