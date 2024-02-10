Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1769 ММД "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: RND
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,37 g
- Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
- Diameter 17 - 19 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 100,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1769
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1769 "Without a scarf" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 68 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 120,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Empire (1)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (4)
- Rare Coins (9)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (2)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (13)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
400 $
Price in auction currency 38000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1769 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search