Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1769 ММД "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1769 ММД "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1769 ММД "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
  • Diameter 17 - 19 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 100,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1769
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1769 "Without a scarf" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 68 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 120,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (4)
  • Rare Coins (9)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (13)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1769 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1769 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
400 $
Price in auction currency 38000 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1769 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1769 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1769 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1769 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1769 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1769 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1769 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1769 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1769 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - June 30, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1769 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Russiancoin - April 28, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 28, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1769 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1769 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1769 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1769 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1769 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1769 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1769 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Russiancoin - April 8, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 8, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1769 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Russiancoin - January 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1769 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Russiancoin - January 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1769 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1769 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1769 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Russiancoin - July 23, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1769 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1769 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Grivennik (10 Kopeks) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search