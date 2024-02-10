Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1769 ММД "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1769 "Without a scarf" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 68 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 120,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2023.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (1) XF (5) VF (6) F (4) No grade (13) Condition (slab) MS61 (8) XF45 (1) Service ННР (4) NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

AURORA (1)

Coins.ee (1)

Empire (1)

Künker (1)

London Coins (4)

Rare Coins (9)

Rauch (1)

RND (2)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (1)

Russiancoin (13)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)