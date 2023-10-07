Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1768 ММД "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1768 "Without a scarf" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 337 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 85,000. Bidding took place June 19, 2019.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (3) VF (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS61 (2) XF45 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (2) ННР (2)