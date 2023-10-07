Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1768 ММД "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1768 ММД "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1768 ММД "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
  • Diameter 17 - 19 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 75,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1768
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1768 "Without a scarf" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 337 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 85,000. Bidding took place June 19, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • MS67 (2)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1768 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1768 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1768 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Empire - June 26, 2020
Seller Empire
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1768 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction MS67 - May 27, 2020
Seller MS67
Date May 27, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
522 $
Price in auction currency 37000 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1768 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction MS67 - December 18, 2019
Seller MS67
Date December 18, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
496 $
Price in auction currency 31000 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1768 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - June 19, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1768 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1768 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Katz - February 16, 2019
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1768 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - March 24, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date March 24, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1768 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1768 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

