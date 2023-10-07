Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1768 ММД "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,37 g
- Pure silver (0,0571 oz) 1,7775 g
- Diameter 17 - 19 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 75,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1768
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1768 "Without a scarf" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 337 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 85,000. Bidding took place June 19, 2019.
Seller MS67
Date May 27, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
522 $
Price in auction currency 37000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date December 18, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
496 $
Price in auction currency 31000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1768 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
