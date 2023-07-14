Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1793 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1793 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1793 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 4,77 g
  • Pure silver (0,115 oz) 3,5775 g
  • Diameter 24 - 26 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 685,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1793
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1793 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3167 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,450. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Empire (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • RND (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1793 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 160 CHF
Russia 20 Kopeks 1793 СПБ at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1793 СПБ at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1793 СПБ at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1793 СПБ at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1793 СПБ at auction Empire - November 2, 2019
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1793 СПБ at auction Empire - September 14, 2019
Seller Empire
Date September 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1793 СПБ at auction RND - December 1, 2018
Russia 20 Kopeks 1793 СПБ at auction RND - December 1, 2018
Seller RND
Date December 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1793 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1793 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1793 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 20 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search