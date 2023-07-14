20 Kopeks 1793 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1793 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3167 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,450. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition XF (2) VF (3) No grade (3)