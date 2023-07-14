Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1793 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 4,77 g
- Pure silver (0,115 oz) 3,5775 g
- Diameter 24 - 26 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 685,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1793
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1793 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3167 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,450. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Empire (2)
- Katz (2)
- RND (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Знак (1)
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 160 CHF
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date September 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1793 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search