Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1790 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1790 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1790 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 4,77 g
  • Pure silver (0,115 oz) 3,5775 g
  • Diameter 24 - 26 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,870,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1790
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1790 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 199 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,700. Bidding took place December 13, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • Numisbalt (5)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1790 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition G
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 950 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1790 СПБ at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1790 СПБ at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1790 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1790 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1790 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1790 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1790 СПБ at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1790 СПБ at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1790 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1790 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1790 СПБ at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1790 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - October 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1790 СПБ at auction MUNZE - March 24, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date March 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1790 СПБ at auction Höhn - February 28, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date February 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1790 СПБ at auction MUNZE - December 16, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date December 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1790 СПБ at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1790 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - September 26, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1790 СПБ at auction Höhn - March 15, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date March 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1790 СПБ at auction AURORA - March 20, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date March 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1790 СПБ at auction AURORA - January 28, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date January 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1790 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1790 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - November 7, 2017
Russia 20 Kopeks 1790 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - November 7, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 7, 2017
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1790 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 20 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search