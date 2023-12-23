Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1790 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 4,77 g
- Pure silver (0,115 oz) 3,5775 g
- Diameter 24 - 26 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,870,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1790
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1790 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 199 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,700. Bidding took place December 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition G
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 950 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date December 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
******
