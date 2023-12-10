Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1781 СПБ. "ВСЕРОСС" (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: "ВСЕРОСС"

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1781 СПБ "ВСЕРОСС" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1781 СПБ "ВСЕРОСС" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 4,77 g
  • Pure silver (0,115 oz) 3,5775 g
  • Diameter 24 - 26 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1781
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1781 with mark СПБ. "ВСЕРОСС". This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 200,000. Bidding took place January 5, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Holmasto (1)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Katz (2)
  • MS67 (2)
  • Numisbalt (9)
  • Rare Coins (10)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RND (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Знак (2)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1781 СПБ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
453 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1781 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
393 $
Price in auction currency 35000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1781 СПБ at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1781 СПБ at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1781 СПБ at auction MS67 - January 5, 2024
Seller MS67
Date January 5, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1781 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1781 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1781 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1781 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1781 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1781 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1781 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1781 СПБ at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1781 СПБ at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1781 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1781 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1781 СПБ at auction Holmasto - October 15, 2022
Seller Holmasto
Date October 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1781 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - July 24, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1781 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1781 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1781 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1781 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1781 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1781 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 20 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search