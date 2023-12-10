20 Kopeks 1781 СПБ. "ВСЕРОСС" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1781 with mark СПБ. "ВСЕРОСС". This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 200,000. Bidding took place January 5, 2024.

Сondition UNC (11) AU (18) XF (8) VF (8) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS62 (4) MS61 (6) MS60 (1) AU58 (6) AU55 (2) AU50 (2) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) VF20 (1) DETAILS (1) Service RNGA (4) NGC (7) ННР (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (4)

AURORA (4)

Coins.ee (1)

Empire (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Holmasto (1)

Imperial Coin (6)

Katz (2)

MS67 (2)

Numisbalt (9)

Rare Coins (10)

Rauch (2)

RND (2)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (2)

SINCONA (2)

Stack's (1)

Знак (2)