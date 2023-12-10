Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1781 СПБ. "ВСЕРОСС" (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: "ВСЕРОСС"
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 4,77 g
- Pure silver (0,115 oz) 3,5775 g
- Diameter 24 - 26 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1781
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1781 with mark СПБ. "ВСЕРОСС". This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 200,000. Bidding took place January 5, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
453 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
393 $
Price in auction currency 35000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date January 5, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Holmasto
Date October 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
123
