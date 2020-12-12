20 Kopeks 1778 СПБ. "ВСЕРОС" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1778 with mark СПБ. "ВСЕРОС". This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 140 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 145,000. Bidding took place July 6, 2023.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) VF (3) Condition (slab) XF40 (1) Service RNGA (1)