Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1778 СПБ. "ВСЕРОС" (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: "ВСЕРОС"

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1778 СПБ "ВСЕРОС" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1778 СПБ "ВСЕРОС" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 4,77 g
  • Pure silver (0,115 oz) 3,5775 g
  • Diameter 24 - 26 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 630,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1778
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1778 with mark СПБ. "ВСЕРОС". This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 140 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 145,000. Bidding took place July 6, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1778 СПБ at auction AURORA - July 6, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1589 $
Price in auction currency 145000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1778 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1778 СПБ at auction NIKO - August 29, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date August 29, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1778 СПБ at auction Künker - October 8, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
507 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1778 СПБ at auction Empire - March 15, 2013
Seller Empire
Date March 15, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1778 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1778 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 20 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search