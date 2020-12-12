Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1778 СПБ. "ВСЕРОС" (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: "ВСЕРОС"
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 4,77 g
- Pure silver (0,115 oz) 3,5775 g
- Diameter 24 - 26 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 630,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1778
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1778 with mark СПБ. "ВСЕРОС". This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 140 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 145,000. Bidding took place July 6, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (1)
- Empire (1)
- Künker (1)
- NIKO (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1589 $
Price in auction currency 145000 RUB
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
507 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1778 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search