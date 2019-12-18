Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1775 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 4,77 g
- Pure silver (0,115 oz) 3,5775 g
- Diameter 24 - 26 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 290,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1775
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1775 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 100 sold at the RND auction for RUB 160,000. Bidding took place July 2, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
1348 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Seller RND
Date July 2, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
2273 $
Price in auction currency 160000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date December 12, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1775 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
