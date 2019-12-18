20 Kopeks 1775 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1775 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 100 sold at the RND auction for RUB 160,000. Bidding took place July 2, 2020.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) VF (4) F (1) Condition (slab) VF30 (1) VF20 (1)