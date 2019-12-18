Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1775 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1775 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1775 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 4,77 g
  • Pure silver (0,115 oz) 3,5775 g
  • Diameter 24 - 26 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 290,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1775 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 100 sold at the RND auction for RUB 160,000. Bidding took place July 2, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1775 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1775 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
1348 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1775 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Russia 20 Kopeks 1775 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date July 2, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
2273 $
Price in auction currency 160000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1775 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - December 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1775 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - April 26, 2017
Russia 20 Kopeks 1775 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - April 26, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date April 26, 2017
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1775 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction AURORA - March 1, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date March 1, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1775 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rauch - December 12, 2014
Seller Rauch
Date December 12, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1775 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - March 28, 2014
Russia 20 Kopeks 1775 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - March 28, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date March 28, 2014
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1775 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1775 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

