20 Kopeks 1772 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 4,47 g
- Pure silver (0,1078 oz) 3,3525 g
- Diameter 24 - 26 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 870,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1772
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (109)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1772 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 111 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 80,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2018.
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 10250 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
544 $
Price in auction currency 48000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
