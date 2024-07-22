Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1772 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1772 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1772 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Leu Numismatik

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 4,47 g
  • Pure silver (0,1078 oz) 3,3525 g
  • Diameter 24 - 26 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 870,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1772
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (109)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1772 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 111 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 80,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2018.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1772 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 10250 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1772 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1772 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
544 $
Price in auction currency 48000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1772 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1772 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1772 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1772 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1772 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1772 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1772 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1772 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1772 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1772 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Leu - July 13, 2023
Seller Leu
Date July 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1772 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1772 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1772 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1772 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - January 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1772 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Heritage Eur - November 18, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1772 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1772 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1772 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

