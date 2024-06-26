Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1766 СПБ T.I. "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 4,47 g
- Pure silver (0,1078 oz) 3,3525 g
- Diameter 24 - 26 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 525,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1766
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1766 "Without a scarf" with mark СПБ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 118 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 32,000. Bidding took place June 13, 2014.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
171 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date October 12, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
