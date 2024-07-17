Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1765 СПБ T.I. "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1765 СПБ T.I. "With a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1765 СПБ T.I. "With a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 4,77 g
  • Pure silver (0,115 oz) 3,5775 g
  • Diameter 24 - 26 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 115,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1765
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1765 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 48 sold at the RND auction for RUB 200,000. Bidding took place July 2, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • RND (3)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1765 СПБ T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
389 $
Price in auction currency 300 GBP
Russia 20 Kopeks 1765 СПБ T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1765 СПБ T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1765 СПБ T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
455 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1765 СПБ T.I. "With a scarf" at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1765 СПБ T.I. "With a scarf" at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1765 СПБ T.I. "With a scarf" at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Russia 20 Kopeks 1765 СПБ T.I. "With a scarf" at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date July 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1765 СПБ T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1765 СПБ T.I. "With a scarf" at auction RND - April 15, 2018
Russia 20 Kopeks 1765 СПБ T.I. "With a scarf" at auction RND - April 15, 2018
Seller RND
Date April 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1765 СПБ T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1765 "With a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

