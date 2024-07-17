Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1765 СПБ T.I. "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: RND
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 4,77 g
- Pure silver (0,115 oz) 3,5775 g
- Diameter 24 - 26 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 115,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1765
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1765 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 48 sold at the RND auction for RUB 200,000. Bidding took place July 2, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Baldwin's (1)
- Künker (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- RND (3)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
389 $
Price in auction currency 300 GBP
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
455 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1765 "With a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search