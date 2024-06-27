20 Kopeks 1766 ММД "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1766 "With a scarf" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,400. Bidding took place June 10, 2017.

