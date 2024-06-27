Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1766 ММД "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 4,77 g
- Pure silver (0,115 oz) 3,5775 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 555,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1766
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1766 "With a scarf" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,400. Bidding took place June 10, 2017.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 18000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 8250 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1766 "With a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
