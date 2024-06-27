Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1766 ММД "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1766 ММД "With a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1766 ММД "With a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 4,77 g
  • Pure silver (0,115 oz) 3,5775 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 555,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1766 "With a scarf" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,400. Bidding took place June 10, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • AURORA (5)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (7)
  • Künker (3)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • RND (3)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Знак (3)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1766 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1766 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 18000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1766 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1766 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1766 ММД "With a scarf" at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 8250 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1766 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - October 29, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1766 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1766 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1766 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - August 13, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1766 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1766 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1766 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1766 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1766 ММД "With a scarf" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1766 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1766 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - September 25, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1766 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1766 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1766 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1766 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1766 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1766 ММД "With a scarf" at auction AURORA - January 26, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1766 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1766 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1766 ММД "With a scarf" at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1766 ММД "With a scarf" at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1766 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1766 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1766 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1766 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1766 "With a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1766 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 20 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search