15 Kopeks 1792 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1792 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II. The record price belongs to the lot 153 sold at the RND auction for RUB 65,000. Bidding took place July 2, 2020.

