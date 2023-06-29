Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1792 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 3,56 g
- Pure silver (0,0858 oz) 2,67 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,400,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1792
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1792 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II. The record price belongs to the lot 153 sold at the RND auction for RUB 65,000. Bidding took place July 2, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
623 $
Price in auction currency 55000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
519 $
Price in auction currency 48000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS64
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition G4
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date October 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1792 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
