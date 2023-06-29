Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1792 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1792 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1792 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 3,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,0858 oz) 2,67 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,400,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1792
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1792 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II. The record price belongs to the lot 153 sold at the RND auction for RUB 65,000. Bidding took place July 2, 2020.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1792 СПБ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
623 $
Price in auction currency 55000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1792 СПБ at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
519 $
Price in auction currency 48000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1792 СПБ at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1792 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1792 СПБ at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1792 СПБ at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1792 СПБ at auction Empire - October 29, 2022
Seller Empire
Date October 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1792 СПБ at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1792 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date April 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1792 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1792 СПБ at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1792 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1792 СПБ at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1792 СПБ at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition G4
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1792 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1792 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1792 СПБ at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1792 СПБ at auction AURORA - October 21, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date October 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1792 СПБ at auction RND - October 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date October 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1792 СПБ at auction Empire - September 19, 2020
Seller Empire
Date September 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1792 СПБ at auction MUNZE - September 16, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1792 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

