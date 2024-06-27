15 Kopeks 1791 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1791 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II. The record price belongs to the lot 90 sold at the RND auction for RUB 270,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (1) VF (5) F (2) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) Service NGC (1)