Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1791 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1791 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1791 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 3,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,0858 oz) 2,67 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 960,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1791
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1791 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II. The record price belongs to the lot 90 sold at the RND auction for RUB 270,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2018.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1791 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
181 $
Price in auction currency 16000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1791 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Russia 15 Kopeks 1791 СПБ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1791 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1791 СПБ at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1791 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1791 СПБ at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1791 СПБ at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1791 СПБ at auction Numisor - June 25, 2019
Seller Numisor
Date June 25, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1791 СПБ at auction RND - April 15, 2018
Seller RND
Date April 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1791 СПБ at auction RND - February 18, 2018
Seller RND
Date February 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1791 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 25, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1791 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1791 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

