Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1791 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: RND
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 3,56 g
- Pure silver (0,0858 oz) 2,67 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 960,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1791
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1791 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II. The record price belongs to the lot 90 sold at the RND auction for RUB 270,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2018.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
181 $
Price in auction currency 16000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1791 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
