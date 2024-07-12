Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1787 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1787 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1787 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 3,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,0858 oz) 2,67 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,200,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (150)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1787 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II. The record price belongs to the lot 351 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 230,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (14)
  • AURORA (13)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (4)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Imperial Coin (9)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (2)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (2)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • NIKO (3)
  • Numisbalt (5)
  • Rare Coins (17)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RND (9)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russiancoin (37)
  • SINCONA (5)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WCN (3)
  • Знак (4)
Russia 15 Kopeks 1787 СПБ at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1787 СПБ at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1787 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 52 EUR
Russia 15 Kopeks 1787 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Russia 15 Kopeks 1787 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1787 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1787 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1787 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1787 СПБ at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1787 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1787 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1787 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1787 СПБ at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1787 СПБ at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1787 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1787 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1787 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1787 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1787 СПБ at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1787 СПБ at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1787 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1787 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1787 СПБ at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1787 СПБ at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1787 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1787 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 15 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search