15 Kopeks 1787 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 3,56 g
- Pure silver (0,0858 oz) 2,67 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,200,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1787
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (150)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1787 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II. The record price belongs to the lot 351 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 230,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 52 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
