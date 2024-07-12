15 Kopeks 1787 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1787 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II. The record price belongs to the lot 351 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 230,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2024.

