Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1786 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1786 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1786 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 3,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,0858 oz) 2,67 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1786
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1786 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II. The record price belongs to the lot 95 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 215,697. Bidding took place June 12, 2024.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1786 СПБ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1786 СПБ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
2417 $
Price in auction currency 215697 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1786 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1786 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Russia 15 Kopeks 1786 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1786 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1786 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1786 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1786 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - July 24, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1786 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1786 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1786 СПБ at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1786 СПБ at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1786 СПБ at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Russia 15 Kopeks 1786 СПБ at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1786 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1786 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1786 СПБ at auction RND - November 28, 2020
Russia 15 Kopeks 1786 СПБ at auction RND - November 28, 2020
Seller RND
Date November 28, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1786 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - November 24, 2020
Russia 15 Kopeks 1786 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - November 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 24, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1786 СПБ at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Russia 15 Kopeks 1786 СПБ at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date July 2, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1786 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 28, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date April 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1786 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Russia 15 Kopeks 1786 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1786 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - February 26, 2019
Russia 15 Kopeks 1786 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - February 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 26, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1786 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 5, 2018
Russia 15 Kopeks 1786 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 5, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date December 5, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1786 СПБ at auction Katz - November 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1786 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

