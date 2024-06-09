Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1786 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 3,56 g
- Pure silver (0,0858 oz) 2,67 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1786
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1786 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II. The record price belongs to the lot 95 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 215,697. Bidding took place June 12, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- AURORA (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (6)
- Katz (1)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Rare Coins (3)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (3)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
2417 $
Price in auction currency 215697 RUB
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 24, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1786 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search