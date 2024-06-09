15 Kopeks 1786 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1786 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II. The record price belongs to the lot 95 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 215,697. Bidding took place June 12, 2024.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (7) XF (9) VF (5) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (2) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (2) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (2) RNGA (1)

