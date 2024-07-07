Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1784 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1784 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1784 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 3,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,0858 oz) 2,67 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,168,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1784
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (183)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1784 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II. The record price belongs to the lot 409 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 80,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 15 Kopeks 1784 СПБ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1784 СПБ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1784 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Russia 15 Kopeks 1784 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1784 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
188 $
Price in auction currency 16600 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1784 СПБ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1784 СПБ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1784 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1784 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1784 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1784 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1784 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1784 СПБ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1784 СПБ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1784 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1784 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1784 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1784 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1784 СПБ at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1784 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1784 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1784 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1784 СПБ at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1784 СПБ at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1784 СПБ at auction RedSquare - April 15, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1784 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - March 16, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1784 СПБ at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1784 СПБ at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1784 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1784 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

