15 Kopeks 1784 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 3,56 g
- Pure silver (0,0858 oz) 2,67 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,168,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1784
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1784 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II. The record price belongs to the lot 409 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 80,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
188 $
Price in auction currency 16600 RUB
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
