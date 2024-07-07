15 Kopeks 1784 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1784 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II. The record price belongs to the lot 409 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 80,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.

Сondition UNC (37) AU (62) XF (35) VF (23) F (2) VG (1) No grade (22) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (15) MS61 (5) MS60 (9) AU58 (6) AU55 (10) AU53 (5) AU50 (7) XF45 (5) XF40 (6) VF35 (1) VF30 (2) VF25 (1) VF20 (2) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (19) RNGA (3) ННР (16) PCGS (2)

