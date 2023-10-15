Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1781 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1781 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1781 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 3,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,0858 oz) 2,67 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1781
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1781 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8390 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.

Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Russia 15 Kopeks 1781 СПБ at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Russia 15 Kopeks 1781 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date August 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1781 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1781 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1781 СПБ at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1781 СПБ at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1781 СПБ at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1781 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1781 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1781 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1781 СПБ at auction RND - February 26, 2021
Seller RND
Date February 26, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1781 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1781 СПБ at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - October 27, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 27, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1781 СПБ at auction Alexander - November 4, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date November 4, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1781 СПБ at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date July 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1781 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1781 СПБ at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1781 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1781 СПБ at auction Katz - August 15, 2019
Seller Katz
Date August 15, 2019
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
******

