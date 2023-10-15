Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1781 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 3,56 g
- Pure silver (0,0858 oz) 2,67 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1781
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1781 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8390 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (5)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Empire (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Imperial Coin (4)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (1)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Rare Coins (3)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (4)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Stack's (1)
- WCN (2)
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 27, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date November 4, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1781 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search