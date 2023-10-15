15 Kopeks 1781 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1781 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8390 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.

Сondition UNC (11) AU (10) XF (10) VF (7) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS64 (1) MS63 (2) MS60 (5) AU58 (5) AU55 (2) AU50 (1) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) Service ННР (3) NGC (4) PCGS (3) RNGA (1)

