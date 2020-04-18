15 Kopeks 1775 ДММ "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1775 "Without a scarf" with mark ДММ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 127 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 190,000. Bidding took place April 18, 2020.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) VF (4) No grade (1) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) VF35 (1) VF25 (2)