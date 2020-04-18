Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1775 ДММ "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 3,56 g
- Pure silver (0,0858 oz) 2,67 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 186,612
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1775
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1775 "Without a scarf" with mark ДММ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 127 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 190,000. Bidding took place April 18, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
2314 $
Price in auction currency 163900 RUB
Seller Empire
Date April 18, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
2570 $
Price in auction currency 190000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2017
Condition VF25
Selling price
