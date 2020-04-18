Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1775 ДММ "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1775 ДММ "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1775 ДММ "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 3,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,0858 oz) 2,67 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 186,612

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1775 "Without a scarf" with mark ДММ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 127 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 190,000. Bidding took place April 18, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Katz (1)
Russia 15 Kopeks 1775 ДММ "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Russia 15 Kopeks 1775 ДММ "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
2314 $
Price in auction currency 163900 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1775 ДММ "Without a scarf" at auction Empire - April 18, 2020
Seller Empire
Date April 18, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
2570 $
Price in auction currency 190000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1775 ДММ "Without a scarf" at auction AURORA - June 24, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 24, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1775 ДММ "Without a scarf" at auction Katz - November 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1775 ДММ "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 15, 2017
Russia 15 Kopeks 1775 ДММ "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 15, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2017
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1775 ДММ "Without a scarf" at auction Empire - September 30, 2017
Seller Empire
Date September 30, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1775 ДММ "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 19, 2015
Russia 15 Kopeks 1775 ДММ "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date December 19, 2015
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1775 ДММ "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2009
Russia 15 Kopeks 1775 ДММ "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2009
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2009
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1775 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1775 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 15 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search