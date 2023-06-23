Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1775 ММД "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1775 ММД "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1775 ММД "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 3,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,0858 oz) 2,67 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 186,612

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1775 "Without a scarf" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 243 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 36,000. Bidding took place February 16, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Empire (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Holmasto (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NIKO (2)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 15 Kopeks 1775 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1775 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
486 $
Price in auction currency 36000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1775 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Empire - October 29, 2022
Seller Empire
Date October 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1775 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Holmasto - October 15, 2022
Seller Holmasto
Date October 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Russia 15 Kopeks 1775 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1775 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction MUNZE - February 3, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date February 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1775 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - May 5, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 5, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1775 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 17, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1775 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1775 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction AURORA - June 3, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 3, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1775 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - April 20, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1775 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1775 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - October 17, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date October 17, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1775 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction RND - September 29, 2018
Seller RND
Date September 29, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1775 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction AURORA - October 2, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date October 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1775 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction NIKO - August 29, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date August 29, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1775 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction NIKO - June 28, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date June 28, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1775 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Empire - October 1, 2016
Seller Empire
Date October 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1775 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1775 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1775 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2004
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1775 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

