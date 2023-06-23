Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1775 ММД "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 3,56 g
- Pure silver (0,0858 oz) 2,67 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 186,612
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1775
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1775 "Without a scarf" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 243 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 36,000. Bidding took place February 16, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- AURORA (3)
- Empire (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Holmasto (1)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- MUNZE (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- NIKO (2)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Знак (1)
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
486 $
Price in auction currency 36000 RUB
Seller Holmasto
Date October 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 5, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RND
Date September 29, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1775 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search