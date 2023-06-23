15 Kopeks 1775 ММД "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1775 "Without a scarf" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 243 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 36,000. Bidding took place February 16, 2023.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (5) XF (7) VF (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU53 (2) AU50 (3) VF35 (1) Service NGC (1)