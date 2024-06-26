Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1768 ММД "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1768 ММД "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1768 ММД "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 3,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,0858 oz) 2,67 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 210,277

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1768
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1768 "Without a scarf" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 46 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 900. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • RND (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 15 Kopeks 1768 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1768 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1768 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1768 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Russia 15 Kopeks 1768 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1768 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Russia 15 Kopeks 1768 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date July 2, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
199 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1768 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1768 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - February 26, 2019
Russia 15 Kopeks 1768 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - February 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 26, 2019
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1768 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Katz - November 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1768 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - October 17, 2018
Russia 15 Kopeks 1768 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - October 17, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date October 17, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1768 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - October 2, 2018
Russia 15 Kopeks 1768 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - October 2, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 2, 2018
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1768 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Katz - June 24, 2018
Seller Katz
Date June 24, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1768 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - September 6, 2017
Russia 15 Kopeks 1768 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - September 6, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date September 6, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1768 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1768 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search