15 Kopeks 1768 ММД "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1768 "Without a scarf" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 46 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 900. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (3) VF (5) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS60 (1) VF35 (2) VF25 (2) Service NGC (1)