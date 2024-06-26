Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1768 ММД "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 3,56 g
- Pure silver (0,0858 oz) 2,67 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 210,277
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1768
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1768 "Without a scarf" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 46 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 900. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Katz (2)
- Rare Coins (4)
- RND (2)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 26, 2019
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date June 24, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 6, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1768 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search