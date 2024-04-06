15 Kopeks 1765 ММД "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1765 "With a scarf" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 85 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 350,000. Bidding took place April 6, 2024.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (8) XF (29) VF (21) F (2) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) MS61 (3) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (8) XF40 (1) VF35 (3) VF30 (2) VF25 (2) VF20 (1) F12 (2) Service NGC (6) ННР (2) PCGS (1)

