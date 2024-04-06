Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1765 ММД "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 3,56 g
- Pure silver (0,0858 oz) 2,67 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 426,676
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1765
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1765 "With a scarf" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 85 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 350,000. Bidding took place April 6, 2024.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
3780 $
Price in auction currency 350000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
213 $
Price in auction currency 19500 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date February 10, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
