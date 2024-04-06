Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1765 ММД "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1765 ММД "With a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1765 ММД "With a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 3,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,0858 oz) 2,67 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 426,676

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1765
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1765 "With a scarf" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 85 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 350,000. Bidding took place April 6, 2024.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1765 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
3780 $
Price in auction currency 350000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1765 ММД "With a scarf" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
213 $
Price in auction currency 19500 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1765 ММД "With a scarf" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1765 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1765 ММД "With a scarf" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1765 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1765 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1765 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1765 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1765 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1765 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Katz - February 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1765 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1765 ММД "With a scarf" at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1765 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1765 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Знак - June 25, 2021
Seller Знак
Date June 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1765 ММД "With a scarf" at auction RND - April 29, 2021
Seller RND
Date April 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1765 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1765 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1765 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - February 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date February 10, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1765 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1765 ММД "With a scarf" at auction Russiancoin - January 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1765 "With a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

