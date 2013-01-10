Rouble 1777 СПБ ФЛ. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1777 with mark СПБ ФЛ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1112 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 6,500. Bidding took place January 10, 2013.

Сondition XF (1)