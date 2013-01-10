Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1777 СПБ ФЛ. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Rouble 1777 СПБ ФЛ Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Rouble 1777 СПБ ФЛ Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1777
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1777 with mark СПБ ФЛ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1112 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 6,500. Bidding took place January 10, 2013.

Russia Rouble 1777 СПБ ФЛ at auction New York Sale - January 10, 2013
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1777 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

