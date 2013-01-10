Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1777 СПБ ФЛ. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 24 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1777
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1777 with mark СПБ ФЛ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1112 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 6,500. Bidding took place January 10, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- New York Sale (1)
