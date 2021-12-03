Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1795 СПБ IС (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: RND
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 24 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 677,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1795
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1795 with mark СПБ IС. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8370 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.
Сondition
- All companies
- AURORA (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Künker (1)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Знак (2)
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
598 $
Price in auction currency 55000 RUB
Seller RND
Date February 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
812 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Seller Rauch
Date September 20, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2008
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1795 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search