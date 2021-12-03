Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1795 СПБ IС (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Rouble 1795 СПБ IС - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Rouble 1795 СПБ IС - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 677,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1795
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1795 with mark СПБ IС. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8370 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Знак (2)
Russia Rouble 1795 СПБ IС at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
598 $
Price in auction currency 55000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1795 СПБ IС at auction Знак - December 3, 2021
Seller Знак
Date December 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1795 СПБ IС at auction RND - February 26, 2021
Seller RND
Date February 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
812 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1795 СПБ IС at auction Künker - April 7, 2016
Seller Künker
Date April 7, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1795 СПБ IС at auction Знак - May 22, 2015
Seller Знак
Date May 22, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1795 СПБ IС at auction Rauch - September 20, 2013
Seller Rauch
Date September 20, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1795 СПБ IС at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1795 СПБ IС at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2008
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1795 СПБ IС at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 7, 2005
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 7, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1795 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

