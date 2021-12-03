Rouble 1795 СПБ IС (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1795 with mark СПБ IС. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8370 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) VF (1) F (3) No grade (2)