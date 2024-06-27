Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1782 СПБ ИЗ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: The New York Sale
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 24 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,200,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1782
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (428)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1782 with mark СПБ ИЗ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 53 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 400,000. Bidding took place December 23, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess & Bank Leu (1)
- Alexander (69)
- Auction World (4)
- AURORA (48)
- Baldwin's (2)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Busso Peus (4)
- Cayón (1)
- cgb.fr (1)
- Coins and Medals (4)
- Coins.ee (4)
- COINSNET (1)
- Empire (18)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (7)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Heritage (8)
- Hermes Auctions (2)
- Höhn (5)
- Imperial Coin (19)
- Katz (26)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (40)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- New York Sale (5)
- Niemczyk (5)
- NIKO (6)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (13)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (2)
- Rare Coins (36)
- Rauch (2)
- RedSquare (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- RND (16)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (9)
- Russiancoin (25)
- SINCONA (6)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (4)
- TimeLine Auctions (6)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (6)
- Знак (5)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1020 $
Price in auction currency 90000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
842 $
Price in auction currency 75000 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 21
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1782 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search