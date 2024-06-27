Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1782 СПБ ИЗ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Rouble 1782 СПБ ИЗ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Rouble 1782 СПБ ИЗ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,200,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1782
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (428)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1782 with mark СПБ ИЗ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 53 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 400,000. Bidding took place December 23, 2021.

Russia Rouble 1782 СПБ ИЗ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Rouble 1782 СПБ ИЗ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1020 $
Price in auction currency 90000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1782 СПБ ИЗ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
842 $
Price in auction currency 75000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1782 СПБ ИЗ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1782 СПБ ИЗ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1782 СПБ ИЗ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Rouble 1782 СПБ ИЗ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1782 СПБ ИЗ at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1782 СПБ ИЗ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1782 СПБ ИЗ at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Russia Rouble 1782 СПБ ИЗ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Rouble 1782 СПБ ИЗ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1782 СПБ ИЗ at auction Stephen Album - January 21, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1782 СПБ ИЗ at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1782 СПБ ИЗ at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1782 СПБ ИЗ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia Rouble 1782 СПБ ИЗ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1782 СПБ ИЗ at auction Bruun Rasmussen - December 10, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1782 СПБ ИЗ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Russia Rouble 1782 СПБ ИЗ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Russia Rouble 1782 СПБ ИЗ at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1782 СПБ ИЗ at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1782 СПБ ИЗ at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1782 СПБ ИЗ at auction COINSNET - October 22, 2023
Russia Rouble 1782 СПБ ИЗ at auction COINSNET - October 22, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1782 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

