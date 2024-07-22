Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1779 СПБ ФЛ "Type 1777-1796" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 24 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 412,600
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1779
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (159)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1779 with mark СПБ ФЛ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 122 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,800. Bidding took place December 16, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1106 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
359 $
Price in auction currency 33000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date June 28, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1779 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
