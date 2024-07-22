Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1779 СПБ ФЛ "Type 1777-1796" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Rouble 1779 СПБ ФЛ "Type 1777-1796" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Rouble 1779 СПБ ФЛ "Type 1777-1796" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Numisbalt

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 412,600

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1779
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (159)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1779 with mark СПБ ФЛ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 122 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,800. Bidding took place December 16, 2011.

Russia Rouble 1779 СПБ ФЛ at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1779 СПБ ФЛ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1779 СПБ ФЛ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1106 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1779 СПБ ФЛ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia Rouble 1779 СПБ ФЛ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1779 СПБ ФЛ at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
359 $
Price in auction currency 33000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1779 СПБ ФЛ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1779 СПБ ФЛ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1779 СПБ ФЛ at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1779 СПБ ФЛ at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price


Russia Rouble 1779 СПБ ФЛ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1779 СПБ ФЛ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1779 СПБ ФЛ at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price


Russia Rouble 1779 СПБ ФЛ at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price


Russia Rouble 1779 СПБ ФЛ at auction COINSNET - October 22, 2023
Russia Rouble 1779 СПБ ФЛ at auction COINSNET - October 22, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price


Russia Rouble 1779 СПБ ФЛ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1779 СПБ ФЛ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price


Russia Rouble 1779 СПБ ФЛ at auction MS67 - June 28, 2023
Seller MS67
Date June 28, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price


Russia Rouble 1779 СПБ ФЛ at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price


Russia Rouble 1779 СПБ ФЛ at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price


Russia Rouble 1779 СПБ ФЛ at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price


Russia Rouble 1779 СПБ ФЛ at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price



Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1779 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

