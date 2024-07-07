Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1773 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 24 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,378,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1773
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1773 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ ЯЧ Т.И.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5335 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1822 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
