Rouble 1773 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1773 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ ЯЧ Т.И.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5335 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

Сondition UNC (20) AU (50) XF (61) VF (42) F (5) VG (1) No grade (20) Condition (slab) MS62 (6) MS61 (4) MS60 (2) AU58 (8) AU55 (11) AU53 (6) AU50 (8) XF45 (11) XF40 (10) VF35 (6) VF25 (1) F15 (1) VG8 (1) DETAILS (5) Service NGC (14) RNGA (7) ННР (6) PCGS (3)

