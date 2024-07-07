Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1773 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Rouble 1773 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Rouble 1773 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,378,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1773
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (201) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1773 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ ЯЧ Т.И.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5335 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

Russia Rouble 1773 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Russia Rouble 1773 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1822 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Russia Rouble 1773 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1773 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1773 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction MUNZE - May 20, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1773 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1773 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1773 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1773 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1773 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1773 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1773 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1773 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1773 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1773 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1773 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1773 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1773 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1773 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1773 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1773 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1773 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

