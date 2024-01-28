Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1772 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Rouble 1772 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Rouble 1772 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,049,600

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1772
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1772 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ ЯЧ Т.И.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 82 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place March 20, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
Russia Rouble 1772 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Russia Rouble 1772 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Russia Rouble 1772 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2396 $
Price in auction currency 145000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1772 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Russia Rouble 1772 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1772 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Russia Rouble 1772 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1772 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1772 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - May 19, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1772 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Katz - December 29, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1772 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Katz - March 24, 2019
Seller Katz
Date March 24, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1772 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1772 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1772 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - September 16, 2018
Russia Rouble 1772 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - September 16, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 16, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1772 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1772 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - October 30, 2009
Russia Rouble 1772 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - October 30, 2009
Seller Alexander
Date October 30, 2009
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1772 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2009
Russia Rouble 1772 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2009
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2009
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1772 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

