Rouble 1772 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1772 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ ЯЧ Т.И.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 82 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place March 20, 2009.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (6) XF (4) F (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS60 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (3) XF45 (2) Service ННР (1) RNGA (1)