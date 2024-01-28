Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1772 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 24 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,049,600
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1772
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1772 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ ЯЧ Т.И.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 82 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place March 20, 2009.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2396 $
Price in auction currency 145000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date March 24, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 16, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1772 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
