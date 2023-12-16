Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1770 СПБ СА T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Rouble 1770 СПБ СА T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Rouble 1770 СПБ СА T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,198,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1770
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1770 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ СА T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 115 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 1,630,000. Bidding took place May 24, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (14)
  • AURORA (6)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (5)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (5)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (3)
Russia Rouble 1770 СПБ СА T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1770 СПБ СА T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1418 $
Price in auction currency 130000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1770 СПБ СА T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Russia Rouble 1770 СПБ СА T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1770 СПБ СА T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - May 24, 2023
Russia Rouble 1770 СПБ СА T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - May 24, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
20334 $
Price in auction currency 1630000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1770 СПБ СА T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Coins.ee - February 12, 2023
Russia Rouble 1770 СПБ СА T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Coins.ee - February 12, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1770 СПБ СА T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1770 СПБ СА T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition XF45 ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1770 СПБ СА T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Russia Rouble 1770 СПБ СА T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition XF45 ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1770 СПБ СА T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Russia Rouble 1770 СПБ СА T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF45 ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1770 СПБ СА T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Russia Rouble 1770 СПБ СА T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition XF45 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1770 СПБ СА T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Russia Rouble 1770 СПБ СА T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition XF45 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1770 СПБ СА T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Russia Rouble 1770 СПБ СА T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1770 СПБ СА T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Russia Rouble 1770 СПБ СА T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1770 СПБ СА T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Russia Rouble 1770 СПБ СА T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition XF45 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1770 СПБ СА T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Russia Rouble 1770 СПБ СА T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition XF45 ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1770 СПБ СА T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1770 СПБ СА T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition VF25 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1770 СПБ СА T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Katz - November 8, 2020
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1770 СПБ СА T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - July 13, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date July 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1770 СПБ СА T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Empire - May 23, 2020
Seller Empire
Date May 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1770 СПБ СА T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - February 19, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1770 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

