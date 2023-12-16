Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1770 СПБ СА T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 24 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,198,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1770
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1770 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ СА T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 115 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 1,630,000. Bidding took place May 24, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1418 $
Price in auction currency 130000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date May 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
20334 $
Price in auction currency 1630000 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition XF45 ННР
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition XF45 ННР
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF45 ННР
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition XF45 ННР
Selling price
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1770 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
