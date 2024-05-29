Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf". Rough coinage (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Rough coinage
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 24 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,682,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1766
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1766 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ АШ T.I.. Rough coinage. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 50 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 350,000. Bidding took place December 23, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (10)
- AURORA (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Empire (4)
- Heritage (5)
- Imperial Coin (6)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Katz (9)
- Künker (3)
- New York Sale (3)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Rare Coins (11)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (2)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Solidus Numismatik (2)
- WAG (1)
- Знак (3)
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1766 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search