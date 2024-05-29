Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf". Rough coinage (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Rough coinage

Obverse Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" Rough coinage - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" Rough coinage - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,682,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1766 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ АШ T.I.. Rough coinage. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 50 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 350,000. Bidding took place December 23, 2021.

Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
620 $
Price in auction currency 571 EUR
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
320 $
Price in auction currency 299 EUR
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Katz - May 27, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Katz - May 27, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Heritage - January 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction New York Sale - January 13, 2022
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1766 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

