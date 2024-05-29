Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf". Rough coinage (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1766 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ АШ T.I.. Rough coinage. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 50 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 350,000. Bidding took place December 23, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (19) XF (21) VF (19) F (1) VG (2) No grade (9) Condition (slab) MS60 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (5) AU53 (2) AU50 (5) XF45 (4) XF40 (4) VF35 (3) VF30 (1) VG8 (2) Service NGC (6)

Seller All companies

Alexander (10)

AURORA (1)

Coins and Medals (1)

Empire (4)

Heritage (5)

Imperial Coin (6)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Katz (9)

Künker (3)

New York Sale (3)

Niemczyk (1)

Numisbalt (2)

Rare Coins (11)

Rauch (1)

RND (2)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russiancoin (2)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

SINCONA (2)

Solidus Numismatik (2)

WAG (1)

Знак (3)