Rouble 1764 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 24 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,016,452
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1764
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (555) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1764 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ ЯI. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9172 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,500. Bidding took place October 31, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 15500 RUB
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1764 "With a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
