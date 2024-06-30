Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1764 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Rouble 1764 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Rouble 1764 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,016,452

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1764
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1764 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ ЯI. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9172 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,500. Bidding took place October 31, 2012.

Russia Rouble 1764 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 15500 RUB
Russia Rouble 1764 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Russia Rouble 1764 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Rouble 1764 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1764 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1764 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction Heritage - June 21, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1764 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction Karbownik - June 17, 2024
Russia Rouble 1764 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction Karbownik - June 17, 2024
Seller Karbownik
Date June 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1764 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Russia Rouble 1764 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1764 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Russia Rouble 1764 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1764 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1764 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1764 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - June 6, 2024
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date June 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1764 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1764 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1764 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1764 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1764 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1764 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1764 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1764 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1764 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - April 9, 2024
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date April 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1764 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1764 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction Heritage - March 28, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1764 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia Rouble 1764 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1764 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Russia Rouble 1764 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction Karamitsos - September 22, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 22, 2024
Condition F
