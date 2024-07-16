Rouble 1762 ММД ДМ "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1762 "With a scarf" with mark ММД ДМ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 67 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 23,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2017.

Сondition UNC (12) AU (61) XF (51) VF (60) F (5) VG (1) G (1) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS62 (8) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (8) AU55 (15) AU53 (5) AU50 (18) XF45 (7) XF40 (5) VF35 (7) VF30 (5) VF25 (1) VF20 (2) DETAILS (5) Service NGC (12) ННР (5) PCGS (2) RNGA (11) ANACS (1)

