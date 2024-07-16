Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1762 ММД ДМ "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 24 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 406,200
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1762
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (197) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1762 "With a scarf" with mark ММД ДМ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 67 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 23,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (38)
- AURORA (27)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Empire (5)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Gärtner (2)
- Gemini (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (7)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (8)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Imperial Coin (17)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Katz (11)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (14)
- Leu (1)
- London Coins (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Münzenonline (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- NIKO (6)
- Numisbalt (7)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (9)
- Rauch (2)
- RND (2)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (11)
- SINCONA (2)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (2)
- Знак (1)
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
750 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 10
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1762 "With a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search