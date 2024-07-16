Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1762 ММД ДМ "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Rouble 1762 ММД ДМ "With a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Rouble 1762 ММД ДМ "With a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 406,200

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1762
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (197) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1762 "With a scarf" with mark ММД ДМ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 67 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 23,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (38)
  • AURORA (27)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Empire (5)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Gemini (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (7)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (8)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Imperial Coin (17)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (11)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (14)
  • Leu (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NIKO (6)
  • Numisbalt (7)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (9)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RND (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (11)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Rouble 1762 ММД ДМ "With a scarf" at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
514 $
Price in auction currency 460 CHF
Russia Rouble 1762 ММД ДМ "With a scarf" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
750 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Russia Rouble 1762 ММД ДМ "With a scarf" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1762 ММД ДМ "With a scarf" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1762 ММД ДМ "With a scarf" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1762 ММД ДМ "With a scarf" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - April 7, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1762 ММД ДМ "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1762 ММД ДМ "With a scarf" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Russia Rouble 1762 ММД ДМ "With a scarf" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1762 ММД ДМ "With a scarf" at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1762 ММД ДМ "With a scarf" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1762 ММД ДМ "With a scarf" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1762 ММД ДМ "With a scarf" at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1762 ММД ДМ "With a scarf" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1762 ММД ДМ "With a scarf" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1762 ММД ДМ "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1762 ММД ДМ "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1762 ММД ДМ "With a scarf" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1762 ММД ДМ "With a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1762 ММД ДМ "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Russia Rouble 1762 ММД ДМ "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1762 "With a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1762 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search