Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1779 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 395 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (10) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) AU55 (7) RB (1) Service NGC (1)