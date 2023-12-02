Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1779
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1779 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 395 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Empire (1)
  • Rare Coins (12)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Empire - March 11, 2023
Seller Empire
Date March 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 380 USD
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - October 4, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
520 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 10, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - November 8, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1779 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

