Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,6 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1779
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1779 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 395 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 380 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
520 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
