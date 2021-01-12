Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1778 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3887 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 200. Bidding took place January 12, 2021.

Сondition AU (1)