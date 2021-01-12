Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1778
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1778 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3887 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 200. Bidding took place January 12, 2021.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Spink - January 12, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1778 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

