Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,6 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1776
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1776 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 34,000. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 3996 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date January 27, 2021
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
