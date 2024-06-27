Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1776 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 34,000. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (6)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 3996 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - October 16, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rhenumis - May 28, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - January 27, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date January 27, 2021
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1776 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1776 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Polushka (1/4 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search