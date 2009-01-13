Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Stack's Bowers
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,6 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1768
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1768 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3891 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,035. Bidding took place January 12, 2009.
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
970 $
Price in auction currency 75000 RUB
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
1035 $
Price in auction currency 1035 USD
Seller Heritage
Date February 24, 2001
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
