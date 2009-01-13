Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1768
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1768 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3891 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,035. Bidding took place January 12, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (2)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
970 $
Price in auction currency 75000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Stack's - January 13, 2009
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Stack's - January 13, 2009
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
1035 $
Price in auction currency 1035 USD
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Heritage - February 24, 2001
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Heritage - February 24, 2001
Seller Heritage
Date February 24, 2001
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Heritage - October 7, 2000
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Heritage - October 7, 2000
Seller Heritage
Date October 7, 2000
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1768 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1768 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Polushka (1/4 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search