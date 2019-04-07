Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 "Monogram on the obverse". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Pattern Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 "Monogram on the obverse" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Pattern Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 "Monogram on the obverse" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight null g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1764
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 "Monogram on the obverse". Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7223 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place June 23, 2010.

Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 "Monogram on the obverse" (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - April 7, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 7, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
8730 $
Price in auction currency 570000 RUB
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 "Monogram on the obverse" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - December 14, 2018
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 "Monogram on the obverse" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - December 14, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
4100 $
Price in auction currency 4100 USD
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 "Monogram on the obverse" (Pattern) at auction Знак - May 25, 2018
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 "Monogram on the obverse" (Pattern) at auction Знак - May 25, 2018
Seller Знак
Date May 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 "Monogram on the obverse" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 "Monogram on the obverse" (Pattern) at auction RND - February 25, 2017
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 "Monogram on the obverse" (Pattern) at auction RND - February 25, 2017
Seller RND
Date February 25, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 "Monogram on the obverse" (Pattern) at auction RND - October 1, 2016
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 "Monogram on the obverse" (Pattern) at auction RND - October 1, 2016
Seller RND
Date October 1, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 "Monogram on the obverse" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - June 18, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition AU55
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 "Monogram on the obverse" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 "Monogram on the obverse" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 "Monogram on the obverse" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 "Monogram on the obverse" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 "Monogram on the obverse" (Pattern) at auction New York Sale - January 9, 2014
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2014
Condition XF
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 "Monogram on the obverse" (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 23, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2010
Condition XF
Where to sell?

For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 "Monogram on the obverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

