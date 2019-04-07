Pattern Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 "Monogram on the obverse". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 "Monogram on the obverse". Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7223 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place June 23, 2010.

