Pattern Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 "Monogram on the obverse". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 "Monogram on the obverse". Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7223 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place June 23, 2010.
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 7, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
8730 $
Price in auction currency 570000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
4100 $
Price in auction currency 4100 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition MS62
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1764 "Monogram on the obverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
