Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,3 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1779
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1779 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3553 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,645. Bidding took place January 25, 2014.
Seller Heritage
Date March 12, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
1266 $
Price in auction currency 1266 USD
Seller Goldberg
Date January 27, 2014
Condition SP64 RB PCGS
Selling price
1645 $
Price in auction currency 1645 USD
Seller Heritage
Date February 24, 2001
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
