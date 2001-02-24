Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1779 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3553 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,645. Bidding took place January 25, 2014.

Сondition UNC (4) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) SP64 (1) RB (1) Service NGC (3) PCGS (1)