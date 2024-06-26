Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,3 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1779
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1779 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 273 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 600. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 650 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - January 21, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Empire - February 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date February 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russiancoin - September 29, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1779 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

