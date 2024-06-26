Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1779 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 273 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 600. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.

