Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,3 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1779
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1779 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 273 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 600. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 650 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
