Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,3 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1776
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1776 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 440 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 380. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 80 CHF
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date December 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
