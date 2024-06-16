Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,3 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1776 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 440 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 380. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 80 CHF
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Via - December 18, 2023
Seller Via
Date December 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rhenumis - May 28, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rio de la Plata - March 12, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - December 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MUNZE - December 10, 2019
Seller MUNZE
Date December 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - September 24, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - July 30, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 30, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1776 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search