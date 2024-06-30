Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,3 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1771
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1771 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 518 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 11, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Empire - July 14, 2023
Seller Empire
Date July 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - May 14, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1771 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

