Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1771 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 518 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (19) XF (16) VF (25) F (1) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) MS61 (3) AU55 (4) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) VF35 (2) VF30 (2) DETAILS (4) BN (8) Service RNGA (5) NGC (7) ННР (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (4)

AURORA (6)

Coinhouse (3)

Coins.ee (1)

CoinsNB (1)

Empire (1)

Felzmann (1)

Imperial Coin (6)

Katz (20)

MS67 (1)

MUNZE (2)

Numisbalt (2)

Rare Coins (4)

RND (4)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (8)

Russiancoin (1)

SINCONA (3)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

WAG (2)