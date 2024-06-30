Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,3 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1771
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1771 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 518 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (4)
- AURORA (6)
- Coinhouse (3)
- Coins.ee (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Empire (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Imperial Coin (6)
- Katz (20)
- MS67 (1)
- MUNZE (2)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Rare Coins (4)
- RND (4)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (8)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1771 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
