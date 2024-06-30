Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,3 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1769
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (107) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1769 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place June 10, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 1900 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1769 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
