Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,3 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1769
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (107) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1769 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place June 10, 2017.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 1900 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Frühwald - February 18, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MS67 - November 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1769 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

