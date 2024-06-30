Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1769 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place June 10, 2017.

Сondition UNC (22) AU (17) XF (26) VF (34) F (3) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) MS63 (3) MS62 (7) MS61 (2) AU58 (5) AU55 (3) XF45 (3) XF40 (1) VF35 (4) VF30 (2) DETAILS (1) BN (22) Service RNGA (8) ННР (5) NGC (11) PCGS (1)

