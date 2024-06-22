Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,3 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1768
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (166) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1768 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 43 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 97,500. Bidding took place April 6, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
461 $
Price in auction currency 41000 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
