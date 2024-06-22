Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,3 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1768
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1768 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 43 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 97,500. Bidding took place April 6, 2022.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
461 $
Price in auction currency 41000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction RedSquare - November 4, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date November 4, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - August 27, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1768 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

