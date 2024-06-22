Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1768 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 43 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 97,500. Bidding took place April 6, 2022.

Сondition UNC (14) AU (37) XF (51) VF (37) No grade (21) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) MS61 (5) MS60 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (9) AU53 (1) AU50 (8) XF45 (4) XF40 (7) VF35 (6) VF30 (3) VF25 (1) VF20 (2) DETAILS (5) BN (27) Service RNGA (12) NGC (12) ННР (11) PCGS (1) CGC (2)

