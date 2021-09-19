Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1766 "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1766 "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1766 "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,3 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1766 "Siberian Coin". This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 99 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 220,000. Bidding took place October 4, 2013.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1623 $
Price in auction currency 140000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 91 EUR
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - March 29, 2020
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - March 29, 2020
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - April 28, 2019
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Empire - October 4, 2013
Seller Empire
Date October 4, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Künker - March 16, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 16, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 9, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2007
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1766 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

