Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1766 "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1766 "Siberian Coin". This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 99 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 220,000. Bidding took place October 4, 2013.

Сondition VF (4) F (1) No grade (6)