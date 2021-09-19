Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1766 "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,3 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1766
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1766 "Siberian Coin". This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 99 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 220,000. Bidding took place October 4, 2013.
Сondition
Seller RND
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1623 $
Price in auction currency 140000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 91 EUR
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
