Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Stephen Album Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 32,7 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1780
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1780 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1419 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 1,600. Bidding took place September 14, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Stephen Album - September 17, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2023
Condition SP64 RB PCGS
Selling price
1600 $
Price in auction currency 1600 USD
Russia 5 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Künker - June 22, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1780 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1780 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search